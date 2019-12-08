Another royal couple expecting their first child

The royal couple of Luxembourg, Prince Guillaume and his wife Princess Stephanie are expecting their first child after seven years of marriage.



Guillaume, 38 and Stephanie, 35, tied the knot in October 2012 after more than two years of romance. The wedding ceremony was attended by royals across the world.

The birth of the royal baby is expected in May 2020.

Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie child will be second in line to the throne of Luxembourg.

The good news was announced by Luxembourg's Marshall of the Court recently.

According to the announcement, "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Duchess are immensely pleased to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Duchess are expecting their first child."

"The birth is scheduled for May. The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of both families are delighted with the news and share their great joy," the statement added.