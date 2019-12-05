close
December 5, 2019
Business

AFP
December 5, 2019

Huawei files petition to overturn 'unlawful' US subsidy ban

SHENZHEN: Chinese telecoms giant Huawei said on Thursday it has petitioned a US court to overturn a ban that prevents carriers in rural America from tapping an $8.5-billion federal fund to purchase the company´s equipment.

Huawei´s petition said the ban -- imposed last month against the company and its Chinese rival ZTE on national security grounds -- failed to substantiate claims that Huawei was a threat and was a violation of due process.

