Kanye West’s new music video features Kim Kardashian and the kids

Kanye West's newest music video features his entire family embarking upon a journey across a barren wasteland



The new music video, Closed on Sunday released just recently. Kanye's whole family shot the video and it appears to have been produced at the couple's Wyoming Ranch.

The video showcases Kim napping with the kids, on a dusty terrain, while Kanye keeps a gaze out, scouting for signs of danger.

Once the family awakens, they set out on a voyage across a barren landscape, with Kim holding onto her kids and husband's hand.

The camera later pans to a shot of futuristic four wheeler which carries the matriarch, Kris Jenner who is all decked out in huge diamond earrings and a fur coat. Short cameos showcase other family members including Kourtney Kardashian and her kids.

The end of the video however is what stole the spotlight as Kanye and Kim's oldest daughter, North, screams "Chick-a-FIL-a", referencing the fastfood chain's weekly closing on Sunday.