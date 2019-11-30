Melania Trump speaks out about marriage with Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have been married for 14 years. They tied the knot in 2005.



Barron Trump is the youngest son of the US President and his only child with Melania Trump.

Speaking about her marriage, Melania termed it as "strong."

The first lady was confident about her marriage with Trump and said her life was very normal. "I know my husband and we have a great relations."

Last year, US writer and former political aide of Donald Trump Manigault Newman had written in her book that Melania can't wait to divorce Donald Trump.

She further writes that the first lady was counting every minute until the President is out of office and she can divorce him.

With the recent statement, Melania has dismissed all the rumours about differences with husband Donald Trump.