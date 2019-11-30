India to take part in Pakistan's Kabaddi World Cup

Arch-rivals India have confirmed their participation in next year’s Kabaddi World Cup, set to begin from January 12 in Pakistan.

According to Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Secretary Rana Mohammad Sarwar, they have received confirmation that the 18-man delegation would participate in the sport’s most prestigious tournament on Pakistani soil.

Furthermore, Indian officials have announced that the squad will soon initiate the visa process.

Previously, the neighbours had expressed their desire to participate in the event. However, their eventual participation was dependent on the level of security promised in Pakistan.

Sarwar said that the federation has also received confirmation from other countries namely Canada and the US.

The 2020 Kabaddi World Cup matches will take place in Lahore, Faisalabad, Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib, with the final to be held in Lahore.