H&M tests rental service to play part in reducing pollution by fashion industry

Globally-renowned fashion outlet H&M is testing out a new service to amplify efforts in decreasing the pollution that the fashion industry plays a huge part in increasing.

The Swedish fashion brand is following the steps of Banana Republic and Urban Outfitters in testing out a clothing rental service to decrease the environmental hazards created by the clothing industry.

The fashion giant is testing out the service in its flagship stores in the Swedish capital of Stockholm, where members of its loyalty program would be able to avail the service on a assortment of 50 clothing items.

H&M Head of Business Development Daniel Claesson said during a presentation at the flagship: “We have a huge belief in rental, but we still want to test and learn quite a lot and do tweaks and changes.”

The fashion industry has been under immense censure of late over the growing environmental concerns after a report by the United Nations pointed out that the line of business was accountable for at least 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, also taking in more energy than both shipping and aviation, making it the second most polluting industry in the world.

The brand aims to get their greenhouse gas emission negative by 2040.