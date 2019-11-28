Ayesha Zafar confident of winning against England

KARACHI: Pakistan women cricket team’s opening batter Ayesha Zafar has aimed to become a match winner for Pakistan in upcoming series against England.

Zafar, who is a member of Pakistan women’s T20 squad, told Geo.tv in Karachi that she doesn’t want to restrict herself by thinking of how difficult England would be in the series.

“England is as difficult as we think it is. It’s a mental barrier and I don’t want to restrict myself because of this. I will be there for T20s and I will try to be a match-winner for Pakistan,” she said.

25-year-old Zafar, who is a graduate from the Institute of Business Administration, has represented Pakistan in 23 ODIs and 16 T20Is. She will join the Pakistan T20 squad for the three match series in Malaysia against England.

The batter added that she is prepared to face the better-ranked side.

“Definitely, I am prepared for the challenge,” she said confidently.

“We have worked hard in the camp in Karachi. We know that we are going to play a tough opponent and we have prepared accordingly, knowing their strengths,” she added.

Replying to a question, Zafar said that she wants to be like Meg Lanning — the captain of Australia’s women cricket team.

“Meg Lanning is an example for all. I want to be like her and play by her side,” said Zafar.

She added however that Pakistan women have their own role models now who can inspire young girls to take up cricket and be like them.

“We now have role models in Pakistan women cricket. We didn’t have such names 10 years back but now we have Sana Mir, Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan, they are role models and inspiration for youngsters. They have set a bench mark,” she said.

Zafar highlighted that women cricket in Pakistan has improved a lot in recent days due to introduction of age group cricket, which helps players transform into proper performers.

“The structure is helping Pakistan women cricket, especially the age group cricket is encouraging new talent. I have played U17, U19 and have graduated from age-group cricket to this level. This has helped me as well because when players graduate from junior teams to senior teams, they get an idea about all aspects of the game,” she said.

The opening batter said that Nida Dar’s recent trip to Australia for Women Big Bash league will also help all the players and they all will try to learn from her experience.

She emphasised the need of more opportunity for Pakistani female cricketers to participate in women cricket leagues.

“Leagues allow a player to grow because one gets the chance to share dressing the room with top-notch players from other countries, you get to learn their work ethics, your skills improve by interacting with them and playing with them,” she highlighted.