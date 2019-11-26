Are banks open on Black Friday?

The Friday following Thanksgiving Day is called "Black Friday" in the United States.



Thanksgiving Day, regarded as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in US.

Many stores offer highly promoted sales on Black Friday and open very early, such as at midnight, or may even start their sales at some time on Thanksgiving.

As Black Friday approaches, folks start wondering whether it is public holiday. And it happens every year.

Black Friday is not an official holiday, but some states in the United States including California observe "The Day After Thanksgiving" as a holiday for state government employees, sometimes in lieu of another federal holiday, such as Columbus Day.

Many non-retail employees and schools have both Thanksgiving and the following Friday off, which, along with the following regular weekend, makes it a four-day weekend, thereby increasing the number of potential shoppers.

