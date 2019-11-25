Inside Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s luxurious Wyoming properties worth $42 million

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are the ultimate power-couple that have been going strong ever since they started dating.

Earlier this year, the world’s highest paid hip-hop artist Kanye West splurged on a whopping $14 million ranch in US state Wyoming adding another piece of land in his real estate portfolio.

The land spans over 1400 acres of land and is situated 75 miles east of Yellowstone National Park.

Known as Monster Lake Ranch, the ranch consists of a restaurant and saloon, horse barns and a state-of-art shooting range.





Kim in an interview said she wants to spend her summers and weekends at the ranch.



It was then revealed that Kanye bought yet another ranch in Wyoming worth a staggering $14.495 million and spanning 6,713 acres.





The ranch is known as Bighorn Mountain Ranch, and features seven log cabins and amenities like heated helicopter pads and walk-in saunas.







Last winter, Kanye also purchased a luxurious condo worth $14 million in the luxurious Faena House on Miami Beach as a Christmas present for his wife.

TMZ reported that, per their sources, the Kardashian-Wests "plan to transform their combined properties into guest homes, a spa retreat, and essentially ... a private farm for the kids."