close
Mon Nov 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 25, 2019

American Music Awards 2019: Complete list of winners

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 25, 2019
Taylor Swift rose to the top with her six big wins at the AMAs 2019. Photo: SFGate

As some of the biggest and brightest stars in America all came under one roof for the American Music Awards, fans saw a plethora of remarkable and unforgettable moments from the night.

The glitzy and star-studded ceremony came as a record-breaking night for some as Taylor Swift rose to the top with her six big wins including the accolade for the Artist of the Decade.

From crowd-pleasing performances to astonishing wins, the event was no short of a dramatic affair.

Take a look at this complete list of winners and nominees:

Artist of the Year

  1. Drake
  2. Ariana Grande
  3. Halsey
  4. Post Malone
  5. Taylor Swift – WINNER


New Artist of the Year

  1. Luke Combs
  2. Billie Eilish – WINNER
  3. Lil Nas X
  4. Lizzo
  5. Ella Mai


Collaboration of the Year

  1. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for Shallow
  2. Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus for Old Town Road
  3. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes for Senorita – WINNER
  4. Marshmello and Bastille for Happier
  5. Post Malone and Swae Lee for Sunflower


Tour of the Year

  1. Ariana Grande
  2. Elton John
  3. P!nk
  4. BTS – WINNER
  5. Ed Sheeran


Favourite Music Video

  1. Billie EIlish for bad guy
  2. Halsey for Without Me
  3. Ariana Grande for 7 rings
  4. Taylor Swift for You Need to Calm Down – WINNER
  5. Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus for Old Town Road


Favourite Social Artist

  1. Billie Eilish
  2. BTS – WINNER
  3. EXO
  4. Ariana Grande
  5. Shawn Mendes


Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

  1. Billie Eilish
  2. Ariana Grande
  3. Taylor Swift – WINNER


Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

  1. Khalid – WINNER
  2. Post Malone
  3. Drake


Favourite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

  1. Jonas Brothers
  2. BTS – WINNER
  3. Panic! At The Disco


Favourite Album – Pop/Rock

  1. Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
  2. Ariana Grande, thank u, next
  3. Taylor Swift, Lover –WINNER


Favourite Song – Pop/Rock

  1. Halsey, Without Me -- WINNER
  2. Jonas Brothers, Sucker
  3. Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road
  4. Panic! At The Disco, High Hopes
  5. Post Malone and Swae Lee, Sunflower


Favourite Male Artist – Country

  1. Kane Brown -- WINNER
  2. Luke Combs
  3. Thomas Rhett


Favourite Female Artist – Country

Carrie Underwood –WINNER

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris


Favourite Duo or Group – Country

  1. Florida Georgia Line
  2. Dan + Shay -- WINNER
  3. Old Dominion


Favourite Album Country

  1. Kane Brown for Experiment
  2. Dan + Shay for Dan + Shay
  3. Carrie Underwood for Cry Pretty -- WINNER


Favourite Song – Country

  1. Luke Combs for Beautiful Crazy
  2. Dan + Shay for Speechless -- WINNER
  3. Blake Shelton for God’s Country


Favourite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

  1. Drake
  2. Cardi B -- WINNER
  3. Post Malone


Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

  1. Meek Mill for Championships
  2. Post Malone for Hollywood’s Bleeding -- WINNER
  3. Travis Scott for Astroworld


Favourite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

  1. Post Malone for Wow
  2. Travis Scott for SICKO MODE
  3. Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus for Old Town Road -- WINNER


Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

  1. Chris Brown
  2. Khalid
  3. Bruno Mars --WINNER


Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

  1. Beyoncé -- WINNER
  2. Lizzo
  3. Ella Mai


Favourite Album – Soul/R&B

  1. Chris Brown for Indigo
  2. Khalid for Free Spirit – WINNER
  3. Ella Mai for Ella Mai


Favourite Song – Soul/R&B

  1. Khalid for Talk – WINNER
  2. Lizzo for Juice
  3. Ella Mai for Trip


Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock

  1. Billie Eilish – WINNER
  2. Imagine Dragons
  3. Panic! At The Disco


Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary

  1. Maroon 5
  2. P!nk
  3. Taylor Swift – WINNER


Favourite Artist – Latin

  1. Bad Bunny
  2. J Balvin – WINNER
  3. Ozuna


Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

  1. Lauren Daigle -- WINNER
  2. for KING & COUNTRY
  3. MercyMe


Favourite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

  1. Avicii
  2. Marshmello -- WINNER
  3. The Chainsmokers


Favourite Soundtrack

  1. A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
  2. Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen -- WINNER
  3. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Latest News

More From Entertainment