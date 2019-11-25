American Music Awards 2019: Complete list of winners
As some of the biggest and brightest stars in America all came under one roof for the American Music Awards, fans saw a plethora of remarkable and unforgettable moments from the night.
The glitzy and star-studded ceremony came as a record-breaking night for some as Taylor Swift rose to the top with her six big wins including the accolade for the Artist of the Decade.
From crowd-pleasing performances to astonishing wins, the event was no short of a dramatic affair.
Take a look at this complete list of winners and nominees:
Artist of the Year
- Drake
- Ariana Grande
- Halsey
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift – WINNER
New Artist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Billie Eilish – WINNER
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Ella Mai
Collaboration of the Year
- Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for Shallow
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus for Old Town Road
- Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes for Senorita – WINNER
- Marshmello and Bastille for Happier
- Post Malone and Swae Lee for Sunflower
Tour of the Year
- Ariana Grande
- Elton John
- P!nk
- BTS – WINNER
- Ed Sheeran
Favourite Music Video
- Billie EIlish for bad guy
- Halsey for Without Me
- Ariana Grande for 7 rings
- Taylor Swift for You Need to Calm Down – WINNER
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus for Old Town Road
Favourite Social Artist
- Billie Eilish
- BTS – WINNER
- EXO
- Ariana Grande
- Shawn Mendes
Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift – WINNER
Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
- Khalid – WINNER
- Post Malone
- Drake
Favourite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
- Jonas Brothers
- BTS – WINNER
- Panic! At The Disco
Favourite Album – Pop/Rock
- Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
- Ariana Grande, thank u, next
- Taylor Swift, Lover –WINNER
Favourite Song – Pop/Rock
- Halsey, Without Me -- WINNER
- Jonas Brothers, Sucker
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road
- Panic! At The Disco, High Hopes
- Post Malone and Swae Lee, Sunflower
Favourite Male Artist – Country
- Kane Brown -- WINNER
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
Favourite Female Artist – Country
Carrie Underwood –WINNER
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Favourite Duo or Group – Country
- Florida Georgia Line
- Dan + Shay -- WINNER
- Old Dominion
Favourite Album Country
- Kane Brown for Experiment
- Dan + Shay for Dan + Shay
- Carrie Underwood for Cry Pretty -- WINNER
Favourite Song – Country
- Luke Combs for Beautiful Crazy
- Dan + Shay for Speechless -- WINNER
- Blake Shelton for God’s Country
Favourite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
- Drake
- Cardi B -- WINNER
- Post Malone
Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
- Meek Mill for Championships
- Post Malone for Hollywood’s Bleeding -- WINNER
- Travis Scott for Astroworld
Favourite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
- Post Malone for Wow
- Travis Scott for SICKO MODE
- Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus for Old Town Road -- WINNER
Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
- Chris Brown
- Khalid
- Bruno Mars --WINNER
Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
- Beyoncé -- WINNER
- Lizzo
- Ella Mai
Favourite Album – Soul/R&B
- Chris Brown for Indigo
- Khalid for Free Spirit – WINNER
- Ella Mai for Ella Mai
Favourite Song – Soul/R&B
- Khalid for Talk – WINNER
- Lizzo for Juice
- Ella Mai for Trip
Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock
- Billie Eilish – WINNER
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! At The Disco
Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary
- Maroon 5
- P!nk
- Taylor Swift – WINNER
Favourite Artist – Latin
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin – WINNER
- Ozuna
Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
- Lauren Daigle -- WINNER
- for KING & COUNTRY
- MercyMe
Favourite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
- Avicii
- Marshmello -- WINNER
- The Chainsmokers
Favourite Soundtrack
- A Star is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
- Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen -- WINNER
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse