American Music Awards 2019: Complete list of winners

As some of the biggest and brightest stars in America all came under one roof for the American Music Awards, fans saw a plethora of remarkable and unforgettable moments from the night.

The glitzy and star-studded ceremony came as a record-breaking night for some as Taylor Swift rose to the top with her six big wins including the accolade for the Artist of the Decade.

From crowd-pleasing performances to astonishing wins, the event was no short of a dramatic affair.

Take a look at this complete list of winners and nominees:

Artist of the Year

Drake Ariana Grande Halsey Post Malone Taylor Swift – WINNER





New Artist of the Year

Luke Combs Billie Eilish – WINNER Lil Nas X Lizzo Ella Mai



Collaboration of the Year

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for Shallow Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus for Old Town Road Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes for Senorita – WINNER Marshmello and Bastille for Happier Post Malone and Swae Lee for Sunflower





Tour of the Year

Ariana Grande Elton John P!nk BTS – WINNER Ed Sheeran





Favourite Music Video

Billie EIlish for bad guy Halsey for Without Me Ariana Grande for 7 rings Taylor Swift for You Need to Calm Down – WINNER Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus for Old Town Road





Favourite Social Artist

Billie Eilish BTS – WINNER EXO Ariana Grande Shawn Mendes





Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish Ariana Grande Taylor Swift – WINNER





Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Khalid – WINNER Post Malone Drake





Favourite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

Jonas Brothers BTS – WINNER Panic! At The Disco





Favourite Album – Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Ariana Grande, thank u, next Taylor Swift, Lover –WINNER





Favourite Song – Pop/Rock

Halsey, Without Me -- WINNER Jonas Brothers, Sucker Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road Panic! At The Disco, High Hopes Post Malone and Swae Lee, Sunflower





Favourite Male Artist – Country

Kane Brown -- WINNER Luke Combs Thomas Rhett





Favourite Female Artist – Country

Carrie Underwood –WINNER

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris





Favourite Duo or Group – Country

Florida Georgia Line Dan + Shay -- WINNER Old Dominion





Favourite Album Country

Kane Brown for Experiment Dan + Shay for Dan + Shay Carrie Underwood for Cry Pretty -- WINNER





Favourite Song – Country

Luke Combs for Beautiful Crazy Dan + Shay for Speechless -- WINNER Blake Shelton for God’s Country





Favourite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake Cardi B -- WINNER Post Malone





Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Meek Mill for Championships Post Malone for Hollywood’s Bleeding -- WINNER Travis Scott for Astroworld





Favourite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Post Malone for Wow Travis Scott for SICKO MODE Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus for Old Town Road -- WINNER





Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown Khalid Bruno Mars --WINNER





Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Beyoncé -- WINNER Lizzo Ella Mai



Favourite Album – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown for Indigo Khalid for Free Spirit – WINNER Ella Mai for Ella Mai





Favourite Song – Soul/R&B

Khalid for Talk – WINNER Lizzo for Juice Ella Mai for Trip





Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish – WINNER Imagine Dragons Panic! At The Disco





Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Maroon 5 P!nk Taylor Swift – WINNER





Favourite Artist – Latin

Bad Bunny J Balvin – WINNER Ozuna





Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle -- WINNER for KING & COUNTRY MercyMe





Favourite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Avicii Marshmello -- WINNER The Chainsmokers





Favourite Soundtrack