India sends Bangladesh packing for 106 in their first-ever day-night Test

India's Ishant Sharma claimed five wickets Friday to help bundle out Bangladesh for a paltry 106 in the first day-night Test for both teams.

Ishant returned figures of 5-22 in India's pink-ball debut to pack the tourists off in the second session after they elected to bat first in Kolkata.

He bagged his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests and was ably supported by fellow quicks Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami as they shared the remaining five wickets between them.

Troubles increased for Bangladesh when wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das was forced to withdraw from the game after being struck by a bouncer from Shami.

Liton retired hurt on 24 at tea — the first break of the day-night Test, and was later replaced by concussion sub Mehidy Hasan.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) approved the use of concussion substitutes for all internationals from August with Mehidy becoming the fourth sub to be used.

India and Bangladesh have joined the pink-ball party four years after the first day-night Test in Adelaide between Australia and New Zealand.

Ishant struck first to get Imrul Kayes trapped lbw for four, and the left-handed opener wasted a review with replays showing the ball would have hit leg stump.

Yadav soon got going in his second spell to send back skipper Mominul Haque, caught superbly by Rohit Sharma at second slip for nought, before bowling Mohammed Mithun two balls later.

Kolkata-based Shami, part of India's deadly pace trio in the series, received the loudest cheers from a packed house at Eden Gardens after getting Mushfiqur Rahim bowled for nought.

Opener Shadman Islam worked hard for his 29 off 52 balls before becoming Yadav's third victim of the first session, which ended with Bangladesh on 73-6.

Ishant returned to wipe off the tail alongside Shami who took the final wicket of Abu Jayed for nought — the fifth zero in the innings.

India's cricket chief Sourav Ganguly has put on a grand show at Eden Gardens, which is sold out for the first four days of the match.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was in attendance along with a host of cricketing greats including batting icon Sachin Tendulkar.