PSL has great standards, I would love to be a part of it: Hashim Amla

Former South Africa captain Hashim Amla has hailed the playing standards of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) and expressed his desire to partake in the tournament's 2020 season.

Amla, while speaking at a press conference during the T10 League in the UAE, said that the feedback he has received from the PSL's foreign participants has been positive.

"I have heard good things about the league. They have great standards and everyone who has participated in the league has painted a positive outlook of the league," he said.

I have never gotten the chance to play in the PSL yet but I hope to experience it this time.

Amla had visited Pakistan with the World XI in 2017 and, under the leadership of his compatriot Faf du Plessis, had played three matches in Lahore.

"The 2017 tour was great. The people were hospitable and I hope to experience this once again in the PSL," he said.

The 36-year-old had announced his international retirement following the Proteas’ lackluster World Cup campaign this year but he is still active in the franchise cricket circuit.