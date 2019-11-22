Charlize Theron’s latest post dismisses Instagram’s ideal beauty standards

Recently Charlize Theron took to Instagram to lift the veil off of the ‘Instagram worthy’ world, by posting a candid and emotional snap.

She destroyed all pre-conceived notions as she broke down the veil of filters and pretty backgrounds with her recent update. The star won the hearts of a number of fans after her post went ablaze on a number of social media handles.



Showcasing a raw and venerable side of herself, she seemed to have solidified her already monumental fan base.

Charlize Theron is seen crouched down, finding support on her knees, while one hand cradles her head. She is seen without makeup, sitting in ‘Gunnar Fitness gym’. Behind her is a number 28 jersey, a pile of weights, a TV and some exercise equipment.



Her face looks visibly distraught underneath the image of a bedazzled woman in a full face of makeup. Her post reinforces a more realistic version of beauty and fans are loving Charlize Theron for it.

Some fans gushed at the star, unable to comprehend her natural beauty, with comments like, "Ugh you're so damn BEAUTIFUL."



While others answered in support, pumping up the star with encouragement.





