Ahmed Shehzad says he has no regrets as he has 'worked very hard'

Opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad has revealed that he has no regrets in his career as he has “worked hard” for it.

Speaking to media in Karachi, the batsman said that he has been working on his form for the last two years and has improved drastically.

“I have learned one thing in my life, and that’s to give your best and give 100% to whatever you’re doing,” the 27-year old batsman said.

“I have worked hard in the last two years and if you’ll see my daily routine now, you’ll be impressed,” he added.

The flamboyant but out-of-favour cricketer said that there’s always room for improvement and he tries to improve himself every day.

Ahmed has been absent from the national team since 2017. He was recalled for T20Is against Sri Lanka earlier this year but was dropped after two unimpressive innings.

The 27-year-old batsman says that he doesn’t regret being dropped.

“I can only try to give my best, the results are not always in my hands. What I have in my hands is my effort, my dedication, my hard work, and my discipline, and I can assure you that there won’t be any compromise on these things,” Ahmed promised.

Ahmed said that he doesn’t want to comment on what previous management did or what new management could do but he wants people to give importance to first-class cricket.

“The real cricket is test cricket and for the longer format of the game, you get players from first-class cricket. This cricket makes a player mature and it is important to give importance to domestic matches,” Ahmed highlighted.