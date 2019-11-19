Rahbar Committee calls off countrywide sit-in protests

ISLAMABAD: The opposition's Rahbar Committee on Tuesday announced an end to blocking highways which was part of the JUI-F's Plan B.

The announcement was made by Akram Durrani after a meeting of the opposition committee.

"The committee has decided to open highways across the country," said Durrani, who is Rahbar Committee's convener.

Durrani said that the opposition committee had also decided to call an All Parties Conference (APC).

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman will hold talks with leaders of other opposition parties to decide the date of the conference," he said.

Durrani said that the protests would not end as the opposition would hold jalsas at a district level. He said that the government had gotten nervous after the Azadi March and the protests that followed.

Durrani acknowledged that there were differences among the Rahbar Committee on certain issues.

"The Rahbar Committee is made up of nine political parties," he said. "There can be a difference of opinion on certain issues."

He said that after the Plan B, there will be no need for another plan. Durrani said that the Azadi March and Nawaz Sharif health issue had drove the government on the back foot.

"The government has backed into a wall," he said.