Usman Shinwari targets Kohli, de Villiers as 'dream' dismissals

Fast bowler Usman Shinwari has revealed that his dream would be to dismiss Indian skipper Virat Kohli and in an international match.

Speaking to media, Shinwari said that there are two players whom he would like to bowl out, namely Kohli and South Africa's former international cricketer AB de Villiers.

“These two are legendary figures in cricket and known for their skills with the bat. My dream is to bowl against them and dismiss them,” Shinwari said.

Shinwari has set his sights on de Villiers in the T20 leagues while he hopes take down Kohli during a match against India.

The 25-year-old batsman, who has represented Pakistan in 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is, was dropped from the Australia tour but was optimistic that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the decision in Pakistan's best interests.

“It must be in the better interest of Pakistan team, the management tried a different combination. I don’t think that I was dropped, it was just a different combination,” Shinwari said.

The 25-year-old is currently playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s team in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and said that he always aims for a five-wicket-haul in innings whenever he is playing red-ball cricket.

“I am always hungry for 5-fers in first class cricket and that’s my target every-time I play the longer format. I always try to give my best and achieve maximum for my team,” he expressed.