Why Christian Bale turned down a fourth Batman movie

Christian Bale, who featured in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, which raked in over $2.4 billion at the box office, refused to do another Batman movie.

The trilogy concluded in 2012, showing Batman giving up his superhero persona for a quiet life in Italy. Bale recently told the Toronto Sun that he was offered a fourth Batman movie by the producers.

“When they came [to us after ‘Batman Begins’] and said, ‘You want to go make another?’ It was fantastic, but we still said, ‘This is it. We will not get another opportunity,'” Bale told the media outlet.

“When they inevitably came to us and said, ‘How about a No. 4?’ I said, ‘No. We have to stick to Christopher Nolan’s dream, which was always to, hopefully, do a trilogy. Let’s not stretch too far and become overindulgent and go for a fourth,’” the actor added.

Christian Bale has a new movie out in the cinemas these days, Ford v Ferrari. While Batman is now Ben Affleck.