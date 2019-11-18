Did Joaquin Phoenix steal Joker’s dance from Chandler in ‘Friends’? Matthew Perry thinks so

Joaquin Phoenix is all the rage these days after his film Joker rocked cinemas across the globe. However, the takeaway from the film had to be the viral staircase dance.

Matthew Perry had his own little take at the iconic scene as he poked fun at the actor for copying one of his rib-tickling moves from the nineties sitcom Friends that has left the internet divided after posting a comparison of the two.

Turning to Twitter the actor joked about where the famous scene from the film actually stemmed from with a meme showing the two screen grabs with the words ‘cinematic parallels’ written above it.

Perry captioned the photo: “You’re welcome.”

“Sorry I don’t know who made the image, but bravo,” he said in another tweet.

Soon after his tweet, fans were quick to start the trend of comparing the two ‘cinematic parallels’ with their own personalized memes.



