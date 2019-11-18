Fakhar Zaman aims to regain lost mojo through Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman on Monday admitted that he himself is not satisfied with his form, but remains confident of overcoming his shortcomings and mistakes by World T20, set to be played in Australia next year.

Zaman, who was the star batsman of the 2017 Champions Trophy final, has experienced a dramatic loss of form over the past year, scoring just 85 runs in his last 10 T20I matches.

Having failed in the recent T20I series in Australia, too, Zaman is now planning to regain his form by partaking in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

"It's pretty clear that I am playing badly and going through a rough patch. I will not offer any excuses. The time has come for me to correct my flaws because if I don't play well then it would be tough to get into the side," he told Geo news at UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

“I have made mistakes but I intend on regaining my lost momentum by taking part in the domestic circuit. That is why I have been playing four-day matches in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy."

Despite his failure in Australia, Zaman says that the experience Down Under still taught him some lessons as he admitted that his performances have deteriorated drastically.

“I had learned a lot from my time in Australia and I hope that a year from now, I would be ready to picked in the T20 squad,” he said.

Zaman's admission regarding his shortcomings is a departure from his previous statement regarding his technique, which at the time he had said was not flawed and did not need any adjustments.