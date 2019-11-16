Nawaz to be admitted to US hospital after initial treatment: sources

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be shifted to s hospital in the United States after he is initially treated in the United Kingdom (UK), sources told Geo News, on Saturday.

Sources told Geo News that the former prime minister will most likely fly out of the country on Monday evening. The air ambulance in which Nawaz will travel will stop for a brief while as it cannot undertake the long journey in a single stroke.

Sources said that Nawaz will seek treatment for his kidney and heart in the UK. In the US, the former prime minister will be treated for his platelet condition.

Nawaz will be treated in another city in the UK apart from London. Appointments have been made with doctors in the UK and the US, according to sources.

READ MORE: LHC orders govt to remove Nawaz Sharif's name from ECL



The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday ordered the federal government to remove Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL), allowing the ailing PML-N leader to travel abroad for his medical treatment for a period of four weeks.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz "is being allowed to leave immediately without the conditions that the federal government had wanted to impose" in an undertaking, on the phrasing of which the two parties had argued on the entire day.

"The court has ended the government's indemnity bond condition," he added.

At the onset of the hearing, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, in a written undertaking, assured the high court that his elder brother Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan after getting treatment abroad.

Before proceedings were once again delayed for a short while, the LHC said that it would create its own draft of the undertaking submitted by Shehbaz guaranteeing Nawaz's return to the country after he recovers.

The development came after the government and the Sharif family failed to agree on the drafting on the terms of the draft.