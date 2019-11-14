Fawad Alam says 'personal dislike' behind his exclusion from national fold

KARACHI: Cricketer Fawad Alam has 11,830 runs to his name in 162 first class matches, boasts an eye-watering average of over 56, and is literally a walking talking run machine in domestic circuit — a demonstration of which he gave once again on Wednesday with a 107, the 32nd century of his career, in the Round 7 fixture of the ongoing Quaid-e Azam Trophy against Northern.

Despite his dizzying numbers, Fawad last played for Pakistan in 2015. Over the past four and a half years, there have been repeated calls for his inclusion to the side but all have fallen on deaf years.

During this time, Fawad had largely remained coy on offering any possible explanations as doing so ran the risk of ruffling feathers within the cricket board, which in turn could have hurt his comeback chances.

However, the Karachi native, after spending years in cricketing doldrums, has finally spoken up and admitted that a personal disliking for him is exactly why he is out of the national fold.

“Yes [personal] liking/disliking is there and it’s obvious as well. I don’t have to say anything about that,” Fawad replied when asked if he’s out of the Pakistan setup for non-cricketing reasons.

He was addressing a press conference at the conclusion of Sindh and Northern’s match at National Stadium in Karachi.

“I am also looking to get the answers. Maybe if I get the answer then I will try to overcome that thing [but then] every year or two there’s a new reason to drop me and I have to start working on that.

“Sometimes it becomes so difficult when a player has been neglected but I have to keep myself motivated because cricket is my bread and butter. Besides, what else would I do if I quit cricket?”

Nonetheless, Fawad, now 34, refuses to be disheartened by his continued absence from any of the three Pakistan squads, saying: “I’m hopeful from the Almighty that I will get the chance.”

“I think liking or disliking are part of life and career. It happens everywhere in life. Even at your home there are favourites in the family. But players must stay focused.”

Fawad has two centuries and another half this season in red-ball cricket, and is motivated to keep on going despite sometimes finding things difficult for himself.

“Like any player, my job is to perform and keep on performing. A player who is dropped from the national team tries to perform in domestic circuit to make his comeback. Let’s see when I get my chance. I pray that whenever I get my chance, I give it my best,” he said.