Trump says he's a 'big fan' of Turkey's Erdogan

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was a "big fan" of his visiting Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, despite opposition from many in Congress to the red-carpet welcome.

"Turkey, as everyone knows, is a great NATO ally and a strategic partner of the United States," Trump said at the start of a joint press conference.

"I´m a big fan of the president."