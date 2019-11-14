close
Wed Nov 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
November 14, 2019

Trump says he's a 'big fan' of Turkey's Erdogan

World

AFP
Thu, Nov 14, 2019

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was a "big fan" of his visiting Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, despite opposition from many in Congress to the red-carpet welcome.

"Turkey, as everyone knows, is a great NATO ally and a strategic partner of the United States," Trump said at the start of a joint press conference.

"I´m a big fan of the president."

Latest News

More From World