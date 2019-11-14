Trump says he's a 'big fan' of Turkey's Erdogan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was a "big fan" of his visiting Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, despite opposition from many in Congress to the red-carpet welcome.
"Turkey, as everyone knows, is a great NATO ally and a strategic partner of the United States," Trump said at the start of a joint press conference.
"I´m a big fan of the president."
