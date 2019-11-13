Kristen Stewart fangirls over Robert Pattinson’s 'Batman' role

No one can forget the iconic chemistry shared between Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson on silver screens for Twilight and years later, the two still remain each other's biggest supporters.

During her conversations with Fandango, Kristen revealed that she was elated could not wait to see her former co-star as Batman.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spend whopping $20 million on new LA home

She stated: "I cannot wait to see that. I've known those guys for a long time, obviously. But, I mean, for me, like Michael Keaton is definitely the one. It's really fun to watch Michael Keaton be like, ‘Hey.' I can't wait to hear Rob be like 'I'm Batman.'"

Earlier, during talks with Howard Stern, the Twilight star came out about the fact that she was madly in love with her co-star but wanted to keep the relationship out of the public eye. However the star believed that she ended up hurting them in the long run.

She stated: "But then you deprive yourself of so many experiences. We didn't walk down the street holding hands because we were like, 'We don't wanna give it to 'em.' But then, we didn't get to walk down the street holding hands, and it sucked."

However she made sure the audience was aware of the fact that Robert was the ‘best’. She is quoted as saying, "He's the best." The star believed that if everything had worked out between them she probably would have married her on-screen partner.