Mohammad Mohsin aims to become world’s best all-rounder

Consistent performances in the ongoing domestic season have earned Swat born all-rounder Mohammad Mohsin a place in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Mohsin, a left-handed batsman and a leg-spinner, has made rapid strides this season by performing in both red-ball and white-ball cricket.

Mohsin started his career in 2011 by playing U19 cricket; in 2013 he played Senior Inter-District tournament which led to his first-class debut in 2015.

Mohsin represented Peshawar in last year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy where he scored 264 runs in four matches at 33 runs per innings. His score included a 140-run knock in the second innings of the match against Islamabad which eventually led to Peshawar’s five wicket win.

The talented all-rounder made his presence felt in the National T20 tournament in Faisalabad where he represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in seven games. Overall he has collected 13 wickets in 13 matches in the shortest format of the game.



“Cricket is everything for me; selection in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup squad is nothing less than a dream coming true. My wish is to become the best all-rounder in the world," said Mohsin on his selection in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup squad.

Read more: Fast bowler Sadaf Hussain waits for PCB to recognise his talent

"I can’t wait for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup; I want to make a big contribution in the tournament. The preparatory camp at the NCA has helped me understand the requirements of the game at an International level and I am eager to make full use of the training and coaching I have received,” ," said Mohsin, who takes inspiration from South African legend AB de Villiers.



Mohsin has been a keen sportsman since his childhood. Besides cricket, Mohsin actively took part in football, squash and badminton competitions for his school and college. He has retained his interest in squash and badminton and plays the two sports after his gym sessions.

Pakistan Squad for ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup (in alphabetical order): Saud Shakeel (captain), Rohail Nazir (vice-captain) (wicketkeeper), Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Haider Ali, Hasan Mohsin, Imran Rafiq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Asad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Mohsin, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saif Badar, Sameen Gul, Umar Khan.