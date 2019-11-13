No change in stance on Nawaz Sharif’s surety bonds: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has not been invited to attend today’s meeting of the cabinet’s subcommittee on the Exit Control List (ECL), PML-N leader Ata Tarar said on Wednesday.

"We have not boycotted the meeting," said he while talking to Geo News.

He said the his party was not aware of any meeting, adding that the PML-N would definitely go to the meeting if they are invited.

Tarar reiterated his party's stance that it would not submit any surety bond as demanded by the government.

He said surety bonds which the court ordered to provide as bail condition have already been submitted.

Meanwhile, PMLN spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government is playing a dangerous game with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's health.

The party in a tweet, quoted Marriyum saying that the conditional departure set by the government for the former premier was unconstitutional.

The cabinet's subcommittee which decides the cases of ECL will meet today to deliberate on removing Nawaz Sharif's name from the no-fly list.



While speaking to Geo News last night, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said PML-N and National Accountability Bureau were asked to submit their replies before 10am today.

According to the special assistant both the parties were asked to inform the committee if there was a change in their stance. He had said the subcommittee would send its recommendations to the Federal Cabinet after receiving replies from the anti-graft body and the Sharif family.

Akbar said that the PML-N supremo had refused to go abroad for treatment on the condition of a surety bond set by the cabinet.

While defending the government’s decision, the special assistant said that seeking a surety bond and return date was not a new thing. He added that there is no precedent which shows that a convict’s name has been removed from the ECL.