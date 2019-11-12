LHC orders interior ministry to remove Sharjeel Khan's name from ECL

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the Ministry of Interior to remove cricketer Sharjeel Khan’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Sharjeel’s lawyer Shegan Ijaz, on his behalf, had filed a petition in the court saying that now there are no pending inquiries against Sharjeel, his name be struck off the list.

The LHC today gave the interior ministry a deadline of seven days to strike off Sharjeel’s name from the ECL.

It is pertinent to mention that Sharjeel had been found guilty of being involved in a spot-fixing scandal during the Pakistan Super League 2017. He was slapped with a five-year ban, half of which was suspended.

He has served his ban and also entered the PCB’s rehabilitation programme, which saw him deliver lectures to youth teams.

The Hyderabad-born cricketer was recently allowed by the PCB to play club level matches, while he is also expected to play the next season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The PCB also intends to add his name to the PSL draft. However, it is up to franchise managements to pick a player who has undoubted ability in the format but has been embroiled in a major controversy in the past, not to mention his inactivity over the last few years.

Despite admitting his guilt, Sharjeel’s name was on the ECL while the rest of those banned during the same scandal — including the alleged mastermind Nasir Jamshed’s name — had been taken off.