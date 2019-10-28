PCB permits Sharjeel Khan to play club cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has allowed disgraced batsman Sharjeel Khan to play club cricket in what could be a massive step towards his eventual induction into the national fold.

Sharjeel, according to sources close to the matter, passed on his second attempt at the PCB Anti-Corruption and Security Unit’s written test.

He will now have to give lectures in Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura, and Karachi, where he will reportedly have to express his regret and explain to junior players how corruption can hurt them. He will also have to visit an orphanage as part of his rehabilitation.

Once that is out of the way, Sharjeel’s name could be added to the pool of Pakistan Super League (PSL) players.

Based on his performances in the PSL, he could even be considered for the tour of the Netherlands, Ireland and England in the summer of 2020. However, it is unlikely that he would be allowed to play in domestic cricket in the ongoing season.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sharjeel was handed a five-year ban in 2017 - half of which was suspended - for his part in a match-fixing scandal in the PSL that year. He admitted his guilt earlier this year and entered the rehab programme.