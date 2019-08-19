PCB gives roadmap to Sharjeel for his re-entry into cricket

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday met cricketer Sharjeel Khan and agreed with him on the road-map for his re-entry into competitive cricket.

Sharjeel has undergone an ineligibility period of two-and-a-half years for breaching provisions of the PCB Anti-Corruption Conduct.

It was agreed that Sharjeel will complete rehabilitation, designed by the PCB's Security and Anti-Corruption Department, before the end of the year and then reintegrate into top-level cricket.

The rehabilitation, among other things, will also include attending and delivering lectures on the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, visits to orphanage homes as part of social service and participating in integration sessions with the Pakistan cricket team players and player support personnel.

Sharjeel Khan said here: "I offer my unconditional apology to the Pakistan Cricket Board, my team-mates, fans and family for the irresponsible conduct that brought embarrassment to everyone.

I request for forgiveness and assure I will show more responsibility in my future actions".

"I remind all cricketers to strictly and religiously follow the PCB Anti-Corruption Code as breaching it will only earn momentary gains but the consequences will be severe and last for rest of the career," he said adding "I have agreed on the future course of action with the PCB, including helping it in its education sessions on anti-corruption".

Sharjeel said, "I will soon return to club cricket but will not rush into domestic cricket as I have been away for nearly 30 months and need time to reclaim my fitness and form."

Lt-Col (retd) Asif Mahmood, Director - PCB Security and Anti-Corruption, said: "We met Sharjeel today in which he showed remorse and regret for his actions."

The PCB never takes pride in penalising its players, but it has a non-negotiable and zero-tolerance approach to matters relating to corruption.