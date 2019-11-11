Locust invasion hits Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at National Stadium Karachi

A swarm of locusts showed up at the National Stadium Karachi on Monday while a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Sindh and Northern was being played.



A video being circulated on social media shows the swarm hovering above the empty stands of the stadium.

The insects forced the match to be interrupted briefly as the players sat down on the field and covered their eyes and ears to avoid contact.

Earlier, reports emerged that a swarm of locusts was seen wreaking havoc in Karachi since last night.

Locusts are short-horned grass hoppers. Desert locusts of Africa and Asia are normally solitary, but spring rains trigger a behavioural transformation that can results in a swarms of locust.

A single swarm ranges from 100,000 to a billion locusts.