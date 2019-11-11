close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 11, 2019

Locust invasion hits Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at National Stadium Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 11, 2019

A swarm of locusts shows up at National Stadium Karachi

A swarm of locusts showed up at the National Stadium Karachi  on Monday while a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Sindh  and Northern was being played.

A video being circulated on social media shows  the swarm hovering above the empty stands of the stadium.

The insects forced the match to be interrupted briefly as the players sat down on the field and covered their  eyes  and ears to avoid contact.

Earlier, reports emerged that a swarm of  locusts  was seen wreaking havoc in Karachi since last night.

Locusts are short-horned grass hoppers. Desert locusts of Africa and Asia are normally solitary, but spring rains trigger a behavioural transformation that can results in a swarms of locust. 

A single swarm ranges from 100,000 to a billion locusts.

Latest News

More From Pakistan