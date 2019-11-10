close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 10, 2019

Zubaida Haji Ali Muhammad funeral to be held today in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 10, 2019

Zubaida Haji Ali Muhammad passed away on Sunday, her funeral prayers will be held today after Namaz-e-Zohr at Karachi’s Masjid-e-Saheem on Khayaban-e-Rahat.

The deceased was the mother of Gul Ahmed’s Chief Executive Iqbal Ali Muhammad and board member of the company Bashir Ali Mohammad.

Zubaida Haji leaves behind four sons, one daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

