Ayodhya case: Muslim group calls Indian SC ruling unjust

NEW DELHI: Expressing disassociation over Indian Supreme Court's judgement in Ayodhya case, Sunni Central Waqf Board, one of the respondents, has called the ruling "unjust".

The board said it will hold a meeting to decide whether to challenge the apex court's decision.

"We respect the top court... we have a right to disagree," the board said.

Supreme Court while ruling in favour of Hindus said an alternate five-acre plot will be given for a mosque.

Also read: Babri Masjid dispute: Indian Supreme Court rules in favour of Hindus

"We think it is unjust... We can't consider this justice. " Zafaryab Jilani, the lawyer for the Muslim group was quoted by Indian media as saying.



"Giving all land to the other side is unjustified. We respect the top court, we have a right to disagree with the verdict. The top court has changed judgement in many cases. We have a right to seek review," said he.

Also read: Detailed verdict of India's Ayodhya dispute

Explaining its decision to grant the disputed site for a temple, the court had said the Archaeological Survey of India has found evidence that the 16th Century mosque of Mughal Emperor Babar was not built on vacant land.

'We don't need 5 acre land as donation'

Meanwhile, Indian member of parliament Asaduddin Owaisi said he was not satisfied with the verdict.

Commenting on the judgement, he said Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible. We have full faith in the constitution, we were fighting for our right, we don't need 5 acre land as donation.

"We should reject this 5 acre land offer, don't patronize us," said he.



