Sat Nov 09, 2019
November 9, 2019

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting second baby?

Two days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie Harrison turned exactly six months old, rumours are abuzz the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child.

Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their first baby on May 6, 2019.

Exactly six months  after their first baby, Prince Harry may have just hinted that the couple are preparing for their second child.

According to Pinkvilla, Prince Harry dropped the hint of possible 2nd child plans during his visit to the families of deployed servicemen and women in Windsor, England.

Meghan and Harry also shared parenting stories with other parents.

During the conversation with one of the mothers, Prince Harry showed interest in knowing how she managed two kids at a time. The mothers also encouraged him to have a second baby.

According to the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, “During the visit yesterday, Their Royal Highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time. A reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family.”

Yesterday, The Duke and Duchess surprised their neighbours in Windsor at a coffee morning for military families in a community centre located in the heart of the Army housing estate. Every year during the month of November we pause to remember and honour all those who have served their country here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses also wanted to show support for the families of service personnel who are currently deployed overseas. As we lead up to Remembrance Sunday, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join Her Majesty The Queen and other Members of the Royal Family at various commemoration events, including the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall and the Cenotaph. During the visit yesterday, Their Royal Highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time. A reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family. #Remembrance #Lestweforget

