Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting second baby?

Two days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie Harrison turned exactly six months old, rumours are abuzz the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child.



Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their first baby on May 6, 2019.

Exactly six months after their first baby, Prince Harry may have just hinted that the couple are preparing for their second child.

According to Pinkvilla, Prince Harry dropped the hint of possible 2nd child plans during his visit to the families of deployed servicemen and women in Windsor, England.

Meghan and Harry also shared parenting stories with other parents.

During the conversation with one of the mothers, Prince Harry showed interest in knowing how she managed two kids at a time. The mothers also encouraged him to have a second baby.

According to the official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, “During the visit yesterday, Their Royal Highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time. A reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family.”







