Fri Nov 08, 2019
Business

Web Desk
November 8, 2019

China approves premature activation of free trade agreement

Business

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 08, 2019
File photo

ISLAMABAD: China has approved the premature activation of the free trade agreement with Pakistan. This  will be implemented  from December 1.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce   Abdul Razak Dawood made the statement while addressing a press conference on Friday.

The Adviser to PM earlier met with a delegation of Chinese businessmen, which also included representatives from Norway, European Union, and other countries. 

In his press conference, he said that the good news was conveyed to Pakistan by China.

The Adviser said that due to  free trade,  the bilateral relations  and trade between the two countries will be increased.

Negotiations are going on for exporting  agricultural  commodities  to China, he added.

Abdul Razzaq Dawood also said that our Ministry of Food Security lacks capacity and China is ready to provide training to it.

He said that Pakistan  can export tomatoes, onion, vegetables, wheat, rice and other commodities to China.

