Wasim Akram's video message in support of boxer Mohammad Wasim

KARACHI: Former cricket captain Wasim Akram has backed Pakistan's top boxer, Mohammad Wasim, for his upcoming professional bout against Mexico’s Ganigan Lopez on November 22.

Known as "Swing ka Sultan," Akram shared a video message, expressing his hope that the country’s top boxer would continue his good form and outclass his Mexican opponent, Lopez, like he did the last time.

“I want to wish all the best to Mohammad Wasim, who is Pakistan’s top notch boxer, for his upcoming fight in Dubai against two-time former world champion,” Akram said in a video message sent to Geo.tv.

The Pakistani boxer is set to be seen in action against his Mexican counterpart on November 22 in Dubai.

Also known as Falcon, boxer Mohammad Wasim has a remarkable record of 9-1 in 10 professional bouts that he has fought so far. His opponent, Lopez, claims a record of 36-9 in 45 professional matches.

“The way Wasim fought his previous fight was amazing, I am confident that Wasim will repeat the same show against his opponent in the upcoming fight,” the former cricket captain said, referring to Wasim’s win in September against Conrado Tanamor of the Philippines where the Pakistani boxer won in 82 seconds.

“We all are with you,” Wasim Akram assured the country's top boxer.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Wasim has expressed determination ahead of his next fight. “I’m confident of stealing the show once again. I’m very happy to be handed the chance to perform in Dubai for a second time in a row,” he said.

“I got a lot of attention for my last victory and the people of Dubai seemed to love me and support me.

"It’s such a great place to perform and I am aiming to produce something as spectacular as last time,” Wasim added, noting that it was important for him to keep making such statements and winning in style.

“After that last win, people from the Middle East and at home in Pakistan are getting behind me and that gives me even more strength,” he said.

“This camp is going great. My coach, Danny Vaughan, is giving me more and more strength and we’re working hard to reach our goal. We’re going to make sure we make history by becoming world champion.

"I want to do it for my people and for people who admire boxing all over the world,” Wasim said.