Robbers target unique 'valuables', making away with chilgoza worth Rs12m

Armed robbers carried out a daring but unusual heist in South Waziristan, escaping with 23 sacks of chilgoza (pine nuts) worth Rs12 million.

A gang of at least 11 robbers carried out the well thought-out plan in Wana Bazaar on Thursday, taking the guard, as well as the workers present in the warehouse, hostage. They then made away with the 23 sacks, which the warehouse owner valued at a whopping Rs12 million.



Pine nuts currently cost Rs8,000 a kilo, while peeled ones go up to as much as Rs14,000 per kilo, making them one the most expensive dry fruits in the country. And it appears that criminals are also realising their worth.

Speaking to Geo News, a shopkeeper said: “If you divide the total pine nuts in one kilogramme by 8,000, it shows the price of a single pine nut at Rs400.”

It’s astonishing to see that something smaller than an inch is worth so much.