Mohammad Asif qualifies for pre-quarters of IBSF World Snooker Championship

Pakistan star cueist Mohammad Asif has qualified for the pre-quarterfinals of IBSF World Snooker Championship after knocking out his Israeli opponent Sachar Ruberg in Antalya, Turkey.

Asif continued his winning streak and came back from a deficit of 2-3 to win the round-of-32 match with a score of 5-3.

He started the match confidently by taking the first frame with a score of 65-9. However, Ruberg played a break of 96 in the second frame to make the score 1-1. The Israeli cueist extended his lead to 2-1 after taking the third frame with a score of 75-47.

In the fourth frame however, Asif seemed to be in complete control and he did not allow his opponent to pot a cherry as he leveled the match 2-2 by taking the 4th frame for 93-0.

His opponent gained momentum in the 5th frame but was outclassed by Asif who took the lead in the three consecutive frames to bag a 5-3 win .

While winning the 6th and 7th frames comprehensively with scores of 62-19 and 74-17 by playing breaks of 54 and 74 in the respective frames, the star cueist had to face a challenge in the 8th frame where things turned in his favor in final five.

Asif won the match with the scores of 65-9, 23-109, 47-75, 93-0, 20-51, 62-19, 74-17 and 66-55.

The top national cueist will now face Australia’s James Mifsud in round-of-16.

The match is scheduled for Thursday 9:00pm Pakistan (PKT).