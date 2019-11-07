Mohammad Asif qualifies for pre-quarters of IBSF World Snooker Championship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan star cueist Mohammad Asif has qualified for the pre-quarterfinals of IBSF World Snooker Championship after knocking out his Israeli opponent Sachar Ruberg in Antalya, Turkey.
Asif continued his winning streak and came back from a deficit of 2-3 to win the round-of-32 match with a score of 5-3.
He started the match confidently by taking the first frame with a score of 65-9. However, Ruberg played a break of 96 in the second frame to make the score 1-1. The Israeli cueist extended his lead to 2-1 after taking the third frame with a score of 75-47.
In the fourth frame however, Asif seemed to be in complete control and he did not allow his opponent to pot a cherry as he leveled the match 2-2 by taking the 4th frame for 93-0.
His opponent gained momentum in the 5th frame but was outclassed by Asif who took the lead in the three consecutive frames to bag a 5-3 win .
While winning the 6th and 7th frames comprehensively with scores of 62-19 and 74-17 by playing breaks of 54 and 74 in the respective frames, the star cueist had to face a challenge in the 8th frame where things turned in his favor in final five.
Asif won the match with the scores of 65-9, 23-109, 47-75, 93-0, 20-51, 62-19, 74-17 and 66-55.
The top national cueist will now face Australia’s James Mifsud in round-of-16.
The match is scheduled for Thursday 9:00pm Pakistan (PKT).
