Thu Nov 07, 2019
Faizan Lakhani
November 7, 2019

PCB offers update on pacer Hasan Ali's back injury

Faizan Lakhani
Thu, Nov 07, 2019
Hassan Ali has made 80% recovery and is on track to gain his fitness.— Photofile 

Pakistan fast bowler Hassan Ali has made significant progress in his recovery from a back injury, although no time frame has been set yet for his return to competitive cricket.

According to Dr Sohail Saleem, the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) director medicines and sports sciences, Hassan's recovery can be ascertained at "80 per cent" and the pacer is on track to regain full fitness.

“He has been here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and is working with us," Dr Sohail said in a video released by the PCB. "Today, he ran for around 20 minutes. He did short and long distance running, and bowling in nets too."

Hasan, 25, was forced to miss the home series against Sri Lanka as well as the ongoing tour of Australia due to the injury he picked up during off-season.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has suffered a knee injury and has started his rehabilitation under the supervision of the PCB's medical team at the NCA.

Ashraf participated in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match for Central Punjab against Sindh last month. He, however, opted out of the next match against Northern and reported at the NCA with the injury.

“I think he’ll be able to resume his cricket in approximately two weeks’ time,” Dr Sohail added.

