Pak vs Aus 3rd T20: Match preview

Pakistan will be facing Australia in their 3rd T20 International match on Friday.

Australia beat Pakistan on Tuesday as master batsman Steve Smith stroked a faultless unbeaten 80.

The hosts edged Pakistan by seven wickets in Canberra to go 1-0 up in their three-match Twenty20 series.

Here is the ICC preview that appeared on the cricket body's website a day before the upcoming clash:

Australia v Pakistan

3rd T20I

Perth Stadium, Perth

Friday, 8 November; 04:30pm local, 08:30am GMT

Australia are unstoppable. In a format they have historically struggled to come to grips with, no less. They have been rampant in each of the completed games in their home summer so far. It’s more proof of the value of being able to identify specialists at a time when the three formats are becoming increasingly distant in terms of the skills they require, and of building a squad with well-defined roles.

Also read: Realistically speaking, what chance do Pakistan have of beating Australia in T20I series?

Pakistan are somehow clinging on to their No.1 ranking, but their performances are increasingly doing little to justify that position. Their 3-0 sweep at the hands of a weakened Sri Lanka, in their own conditions, seems to have sent them on a tailspin. Heads have rolled, new captains appointed, but the results have remained the same.

What happened last time

Babar Azam was once again the shining jewel in a top order that fell apart rapidly. Iftikhar Ahmed arrested the slide with a 34-ball 62* late in the innings, to give Pakistan a reasonable score to defend. But Steve Smith demolished the target with 51-ball 80* as Australia cantered to victory.

What they said

Steve Smith, Australia batsman: “I thought the bowlers set it up early. It was probably a 170 wicket I reckon at least. They bowled beautifully. Then it was just about timing the run and fortunately I was able to do that.”

Babar Azam, Pakistan captain: “Steve Smith took the match away. He played a magnificent innings. It's very difficult when we lose early wickets.”

Conditions

A bright and sunny evening awaits in Perth. This will be the new stadium's T20I debut. It has hosted two ODIs prior to this; in the last of those, Australia were shot out for 152, before South Africa ran down the target with nearly 21 overs to spare.