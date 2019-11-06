close
Wed Nov 06, 2019
Business

Web Desk
November 6, 2019

Inflation rose by 1.82 percent in October

Inflation increased by 1.82 percent in the month of October compared to September of this year.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) inflation remained at 11.04 percent for the month of October 2019. From July to October, the inflation rate was recorded at 10.32 percent.

In October, 14 items of everyday use became more expensive while six products got cheaper. The price of fresh vegetables increased by 15.78 percent, tea by 15 percent while the price of wheat flour increased by 3.2 percent.

Prices of fresh fruits, chicken, vegetables and fuel decreased. 

