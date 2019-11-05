11-year-old Karachi boy sets new Guinness World record

An 11-year-old Pakistani boy has set a new Guinness World record in an international competition.

Aima'az Ali Abro of Karachi set the record last month by identifying most countries from their outline in one minute.

"The most countries identified from their outline in one minute is 57 and was achieved by Aima'az Ali Abro (Pakistan) in Karachi, Pakistan, on 8 October 2019 ," an announced made by Guinness World records website stated.

Ali, who has left the people surprised with his extra ordinary skills, is a resident of Karachi's North Nazimabad area.

After setting the Guinness World Record, the boy is determined to win Nobel prize too.