6.6 magnitude quake strikes off Tonga

Tonga: A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Tuesday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, officials said.



The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the shallow undersea quake hit about 134 kilometres (83 miles) west of Neiafu, the country´s second-largest town.

It said the temblor was not expected to have caused significant damage. The quake was not felt in Tonga´s capital, Nuku´alofa, according to an AFP reporter.

There was also no threat of a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

A second quake of 5.5 magnitude was recorded a few minutes later, the USGS said.