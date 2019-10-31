In tribute to street cricket, PSL first draft pick to be decided via 'pugam pugai'

The first pick of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 could reportedly be decided via methods used in street crickets such as pugam pugai — a selection method involving hands similar to rock-paper-scissors.

As things currently stand, the franchise that finished last in the prior season is allowed to make the first pick. As a result, Lahore Qalandars had enjoyed the first pick in each of the last four years.

However, this could change in the draft for next year’s PSL, with the authorities, as per sources close to the matter, wanting to adopt a street cricket tradition, perhaps to make the draft more interesting.

In addition to pugam pugai, the PSL authorities are even considering picking players with the bat, which is also a practice prevalent in parts of the country’s street cricket playing fraternity.

Daily Jang, meanwhile, reports that a local version of lottery could also be used to decide draft picks.

The proposed change will only apply to the opening pick of the draft, as the remainder of the 17 picks will be used by the method previously employed: the lower the team rank, the earlier the pick it gets.

The new method will be on display on Sunday (Nov 3) when the opening draft will be decided at an event staged at either the Greater Iqbal Park or Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.