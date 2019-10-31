Hegerberg sets new record for Women´s Champions League goals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg on Wednesday became the leading goal scorer in the history of the Women´s Champions League when a double strike for Lyon in the game against Hjorring of Denmark took her to 53 in the tournament.
The 24-year-old had equalled the previous record of 51 held by Germany´s Anja Mittag in the first leg of the last-16 tie against the Danes, which the defending champions won 4-0 earlier this month.
Hegerberg, playing her 50th game in the competition, then hit the record-setting goal in the 12th minute of the second leg on Wednesday before adding a second on the night.
Four-time defending champions Lyon went on to win the game 7-0 for an 11-0 aggregate.
In the closest tie of the round, Atletico Madrid knocked out Manchester City for the second year running, to reach their first quarter-final.
Level 1-1 after the first leg in Manchester last week, the Spanish side went in front five minutes from the end of the first half when City captain Steph Houghton diverted a shot from Ludmila Da Silva past her own goalkeeper.
Atletico skipper Angela Sosa made it 2-0 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate in the 68th minute to make the tie safe with City substitute Pauline Bremer´s goal after 88 minutes merely a consolation for the English side.
One-sided maulings were the order of the day elsewhere.
Barcelona reached the quarter-finals for the fifth year running after a 3-1 win at Minsk for an 8-1 victory over the Belarusian champions.
German duo Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich both completed 7-0 aggregate wins over Twente of the Netherlands and Kazygurt from Kazakhstan respectively.
