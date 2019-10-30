Thursday to be rest day for Pak-BD U16 match in view of Azadi March

KARACHI: Amid “Azadi March” by JUI-(F) in Islamabad, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to have a rest day on Thursday during the second three-day match between U16 teams of Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

The three-day game started on Wednesday at KRL stadium with Pakistan U16 bowling out visitors for 108 runs as Ayaz Shah claimed three wickets for 14 runs.

Pakistan were 127 for three, taking a lead of 19 runs, when stumps were drawn on day one of the game.

Read more: Pakistan skittle out Bangladesh U-16 for 108 on day one

Ali Hasan was the top-scorer with 59 off 81 balls that came with the help of eight strokes to the fence and one shot for the maximum. Haseeb Imran (one) and Mohammad Shehzad (25) were the two other batsmen to be dismissed.

According to PCB’s official press release, Thursday will be the rest day and the 2nd day of match will be played on Friday.

An official confirmed to Geo that the decision has been taken in view of a political rally to avoid any possible hassle.