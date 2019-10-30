Quetta girls college students receive fencing training

QUETTA: A coaching camp was organised at a local girls’ college to impart fencing training to the female students as part of efforts to enhance girls’ sport participation.

The camp was arranged at the Government Girls College, Jinnah Town, under the aegis of the Balochistan Fencing Association.

The President BNP Women Wing Shumaila Baloch was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the training camp. Principal Dr Shagufta Iqbal and Secretary BFA Muhammed Qasim also attended the event.

Students who received fencing training demonstrated the feats of the sport to a lot of applause from the audience.

The trained students were given certificates and prizes.