Hareem Shah's friend Sandal Khattak comes to her defence after viral TikTok video

TikTok star Sandal Khattak on Friday came to her friend Hareem Shah's defence after the latter got embroiled in a controversy pertaining to a viral video shot at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier this week.



Speaking on Geo News morning show Geo Pakistan, Khattak when asked whether she has quit social media, said that she is currently with her family.

Hareem Shah breaks silence on controversial TikTok video inside Foreign Office

Revealing her thoughts on Shah's TikTok video stirring up controversy and receiving backlash consequently, Khattak strongly defended Shah, saying:

"In my opinion there shouldn’t be any inquiry at all as she did nothing wrong by recording the video."

The TikTok sensation added, "Anyone can go and meet politicians of their liking."

6 things you probably didn’t know about Tik Tok star Hareem Shah

Khattak was also asked about the reason behind selection of Indian songs for videos, to which she said that they select background songs randomly.

For the uninitiated, Sandal Khattak is one half of the famous TikTok duo that also includes Hareem Shah.

Hareem Shah’s TikTok video in a top gov office goes viral on internet

Shah on Wednesday landed in hot waters after she was seen recording a TikTok video inside the conference room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She faced eminent backlash and drew the ire of many internet users who condemned her video demanding an inquiry to determine the person who granted her access inside the top government office.