Twitter working to reduce abusive tweets with automated moderation tools

More than 50 percent of abusive tweets were flagged by Twitter’s automated moderation tools even before they were reported, the tech giant said on Thursday.

The social media giant in its earnings letter said that it has optimized its automated moderation tool, which now has the ability to flag abusive tweets even before a user reports them.

“We will continue our work to proactively reduce abuse on Twitter, with the goal of reducing the burden on victims of abuse and, increasingly, taking action before abuse is reported,” it added.

Also, its automated flagging has increased from 43 percent of all abusive tweets last quarter and 38 percent, prior to that.

The company is aware of the abuse rampant on the site and aims to put in more efforts to tackle it to bring down “the burden on victims of abuse” and take “action before abuse is reported.”