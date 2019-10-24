Trophy for Pakistan-Bangladesh series unveiled; teams train at Gaddafi

The trophy for the upcoming T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh's women's teams was unveiled in Lahore on Thursday in the presence of both the captains.

The unveiling took place in the presence of team captains Bismah Maroof and Salma Khatun, both of who also held a press conference.

Maroof, during the press conference, thanked the Bangladesh side for visiting Pakistan. She said that she would not underestimate their guests.

A major star missing in action would be Nida Dar, who is currently taking part in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia.

"By playing the WBBL in Australia, Nida Dar will get the exposure she would not have got here," Maroof said.

The skipper admitted that representing the country should be the priority for any player but added that allowing Dar to feature in the WBBL was the board's decision.

Maroof pays tribute to Coles



Maroof also paid a tribute to former team coach Mark Coles, who resigned from the position earlier this month citing "family responsibilities".

"Petty things are part of life but the presence of Mark Coles improved the team's performance and we learned a lot from him," she said.

Khatun, the Bangladeshi captain, meanwhile, thanked Pakistan for inviting her team over. She said that her experience of playing in Karachi earlier was pleasant and hoped that it would be the same this time as well.

She said that playing against a higher-ranked opponent in their own backyard will be tough but vowed to play "good cricket" regardless of results.

Mir-less Pakistan train in Lahore



Star all-rounder Sana Mir was the notable absentee as Pakistan Women’s cricket team held a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.



Mir’s unavailability was on account of her trip to the United States, where she is to receive the Asia Game Changers Award.

READ: Sana Mir to receive Asia Game Changers Award

The players paid special attention to their physical fitness and fielding practice during the morning session today, which was scheduled to last three hours. Meanwhile, the afternoon session at the stadium has been assigned for the visiting Bangladesh team.

The opening clash of the three-match T20I series will be played on Saturday, with the subsequent to games set to be staged on October 28 and 30 respectively.

Mir, a former captain and a veteran presence in the side, is expected to rejoin the rest of the squad on Saturday — the exact day the series kicks off.