Won't go back without PM's resignation: Rahbar Committee Convener

ISLAMABAD: Akram Durrani, the Rahbar Committee Convener, said on Wednesday that the participants of the march had demanded Prime Minister Khan’s resignation and won’t go back without it.

In a statement, Durrani urged the government not to create any hurdles for those who were taking part in the Azadi March. Durrani said that he had not contacted Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani or Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak.

“in fact, they were the ones who reached out to me,” he said.

He said that the JUI-F leadership would not meet government representatives without the Rahbar committee.

“Even Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not meet Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi,” he said.

The JUI-F is organising a long march to topple the government on October 27 from all parts of the country. The party has said that the march may or may not culminate into a sit-in protest against the government on October 31.

JUI-F chief Fazl said that the march would end only when the government of Prime Minister Khan is toppled. The government, on the other hand, has accused Fazl of inciting people and using madressah students for its long march.

Fazl has blamed Prime Minister Khan for the economic problems of the country and has asked him to go home. Prime Minister Khan and his cabinet members, on the other hand, have warned the marchers that strict action will be taken against those who take the law into their own hands.