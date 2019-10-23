Karma will show Misbah what he did to Sarfaraz: Aqib Javed

Former Test cricketer and Lahore Qalander director cricketer Aqib Javed voiced his concern over the incomprehensible policies of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and took a dig at head coach Misbah-ul-Haq for his haphazard decisions.

"I do not understand what they want. Just because they [PCB] were criticised in one series by fans and media, the board decided to change its own decision," he said.

"First the board expressed confidence in Sarfaraz Ahmed to lead the team in all three formats of the game, but because of the criticism received for the series, everything was changed," he said.

Javed continued, "Misbah has been given a great responsibility and when so much responsibility is given to a single person, there is a lot of riding on it and decisions are quickly changed."

"I expect the same fate to follow Misbah as Sarfaraz," he said.

Demanding that Sarfaraz be re-appointed the captain till next year’s World T20 in Australia, Javed said, Sarfaraz took the team to the top of the ranking.

“What else can we expect from him,” he questioned.

Criticising PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Javed said, “If Misbah is the one calling the shots, Wasim could have just called him from England to get the job done,” he said.

Calling out the changes in the domestic structure, Javed said, “The changes were made in accordance with the board and Prime Minister Imran Khan, but what did they do? First, it was Inzamam-ul-Haq who hijacked everything with his appointment and now it was Misbah is changing the team as per his liking.”

Speaking about the squad picked for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Australia, Javed did not hold back and criticised the delayed selection of Mohammad Irfan.

“Irfan was made to play all three formats of the game to the point of extremity only to be picked up later. If Irfan was that great, why were his four years wasted?” he asked.

Criticising the selection of Imran Khan senior, Javed said, “Imran Khan senior has neither been performing or has potential.”

“Batsmen have an issue in Australia, but I believe bowlers will have an even greater issue because of the conditions. We all saw what happened with Mohammad Asif in Australia,” he said.

The former Pakistan fast-bowler added other teams give young players a chance to play at home first, but here instead of letting youngsters play against Sri Lanka, they were being taken straight to Australia.